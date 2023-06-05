New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Gov. Nasir Idris Mourns Ex-Minister’s Younger Brother

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris on Monday attended the funeral prayer of the immediate younger brother to the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN.

The deceased, Dr Zubairu Malami, who worked with the Kebbi State Secondary Schools Management Board passed on after a brief illness.

While expressing sympathy for the dead, the Governor described the deceased as an honest gentleman who contributed immensely to the success of the state.

Idris prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and make Aljannatul Firdaus his final home.

Late Zubairu died at the age of 55 years and left behind one wife and five children.

