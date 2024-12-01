Gov Namadi To Achieve Universal Access To Clean Water In Jigawa Community

Share

Governor Umar Namadi has launched the drilling of 47 solar-powered boreholes under the World Bank-Assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in Birnin-Kudu.

This was as the Governir reiterated the State’s dedication to achieving universal access to clean water and sanitation, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goal 6.

He called on community members to take ownership of the projects, ensuring their protection and sustainability for future generations. Also pledged to address the perennial water scarcity bedevilling major towns and crannies across Jigawa state.

Speaking at the official ceremony, which took place at Masaya in Birnin-Kudu Local Government, Governor Namadi stressed the critical role of clean and accessible water in improving public health, economic development, and climate resilience.

Governor Namadi further said this initiative was geared towards providing access to clean and safe drinking water to communities in Birnin-Kudu, Gumel, and Hadejia Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He emphasized, “The importance of clean and accessible water saying it cannot be overestimated, As people say, ‘Water sustains life’ and ‘Clean water means health.’

“Even with access to clean drinking water at around 90% in Jigawa State, we will not relent in our efforts to achieve universal access to safe drinking water, which is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of public health, economic development, and community resilience.”

Highlighting the scope and capacity of the project, the governor stated that the project will see to the construction of 47 solar-powered boreholes with a capacity of approximately 10,000 cubic litres per day.

“As conceived, the 47 solar-powered borehole projects would be erected in three locations, with 17 at Masaya in Birnin Kudu Local Government, 15 at Government Girls Arabic School in Gumel Local Government, and 15 at Hadejia Specialist Hospital along Nguru Road in Hadejia LGA.

“The three schemes would have a combined capacity to provide almost 10,000 cubic litres per day, covering over 100,000 direct beneficiaries,” he said.

“Other components of the projects include an 878 cubic meter Braithwaite Surface Tank at Masaya and a 200 cubic meter pressed steel overhead tank in each of the schemes at Gumel Government Girls Arabic School and Hadejia Specialist Hospital. In addition, fully equipped and furnished office blocks comprising offices, stores, and control rooms, as well as a solar-powered security lighting system over a 5-hectare fenced area, would be constructed in each of the three project locations.”

All three projects would be executed at a cost of N2,297,708,000. While the projects in Birnin-Kudu and Gumel Local Governments will be executed by Zhonghoa Overseas Construction Engineering Company at a cost of about N815.9 million and N745.3 million, respectively, the project in Hadejia will be executed by Ragaya & Sons Nigeria Limited at the cost of about N736.0 million.

He also extended gratitude to the World Bank and the ACReSAL Project Management Unit for their unwavering support. He urged contractors to deliver the projects on schedule and adhere strictly to design specifications.

Earlier in his remarks, Hon. Mohammed Uba, The Birnin-Kudu Council Chairman commended the Jigawa state government for this gigantic project saying it will go a long way home in addressing the perennial water scarcity facing the community of the council, assuring his council’s commitment in seeing to the successful completion of the project.

