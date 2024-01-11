Gov Namadi Restates Commitment To Cushion Effects Of Subsidy Removal

Concerned by the high level of poverty and cost of living in the state, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has restated his administration’s commitment to continue implementing policies and programmes that would reduce the suffering of people occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking at the Government house while receiving a delegation of Non- indigenes residing in the state led by Pastor Ibrahim Yahaya who paid him a courtesy visit said he was concerned by the level of poverty and high cost of living and his administration is working out various interventions to cushion its effect on the people of jigawa state.

The governor told the visiting guests that recently the state government had distributed food stuffs and cash transfers to most vulnerable groups in the state as palliatives.

He maintained, that the exercise took place across the 27local government council’s stressing the beneficiaries cut- across all