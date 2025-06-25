Gov Namadi Launches 20% Food Subsidy Sales

Share

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has flagged off the “Shagon Sauki Na Amadun Alu” initiative, a people-centered program aimed at easing economic burdens on citizens.

The program offers food items and essential commodities at a 20% subsidy, targeting civil servants, retirees, and local government staff.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, who attended the launch, commended Governor Aliyu for the initiative, noting its potential to alleviate hardship across the state.

Governor Aliyu expressed gratitude to Governor Namadi for honoring the invitation and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promoting citizens’ welfare.

He emphasized that the initiative is a palliative response to ensure basic food items are available at subsidized rates, addressing the challenges posed by the current economic realities.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu emphasized that the Shagon Sauki Na Amadun Alu initiative aims to support low-income earners, not compete with traders. He commended patriotic traders for previously reducing prices during festive seasons.

Gov Aliyu expressed gratitude to Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, describing him as a colleague, brother, and friend, for inspiring the initiative.

Governor Aliyu thanked Governor Namadi for his support and encouragement, praying for Allah’s continued protection and guidance.

He also commended the Committee on Sales of Food Items and Other Essential Commodities for their efforts.

He urged beneficiaries to seize the opportunity and encouraged the public to support the program’s sustainability, emphasizing its community-driven nature.

Governor Aliyu expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for introducing social intervention programs to alleviate the effects of oil subsidy removal. He acknowledged the positive impact of these programs on Nigerians’ lives through job creation and self-reliance.

The governor wished President Tinubu Allah’s guidance and assured that his administration would continue prioritizing citizens’ welfare through meaningful initiatives.

