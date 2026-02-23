Gov Namadi Gets FAAN Nod To Transform Dutse Airport Into Cargo Hub

Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has announced that the state government has secured an approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAN) to begin the installation of cargo facilities at the airport.

This was disclosed on Sunday, 22 February, in a press statement by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor during a routine facility inspection and calibration mission at the airport conducted by a technical team from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

During his interaction with the NAMA team, the governor reiterated the importance of adhering to aviation’s best practices.

“Today is an important day for us in our efforts to ensure that all airport facilities in Jigawa State operate in accordance with best practices,” Namadi said.

The governor commended the airport management for their proactive approach to safety through the calibration process.

While responding to questions from news men, Governor Namadi confirmed that discussions with FAN have led to the approval of installing cargo facilities at the airport.

According to him, they had discussions with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and they had already granted approval to begin installing cargo facilities at the airport preparatory for the full launch of the cargo airport.”

The governor however expressed confidence in maintaining high standards as the airport prepares to be among the best.

The NAMA team leader clarified their mission’s objective by saying that they were in Dutse specifically to check the navigational aids and ensure compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization standards, adding that, following the ground checks, the team will assess the performance of equipment to certify optimal operations.