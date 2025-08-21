Gov Namadi Appoints Permanent CSC Members

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Wednesday approved the appointment of Babandi Saleh as Permanent Member II of the State Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Governor Namadi also approved the appointment of Ibrahim Adamu Fagam as Permanent Member III of the Commission and elevated Muhammad Bare from Permanent Member II to Permanent Member I of the State Civil Service.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim and made available to newsmen in Dutse.

The statement added that the appointments of Babandi Saleh and Ibrahim Adamu Fagam followed their screening and confirmation by the Jigawa State House of Assembly during its sitting No. 031 on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025, equivalent to 24th Safar, 1447AH.

He urged the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently by the laid-down procedures establishing the Commission.