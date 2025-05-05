Gov Mutfwang Visits Families Of Late Tyoden, Baba Lamu

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has paid condolence visits to the families of two prominent sons of the State — Late Professor Sonni Tyoden, former Deputy Governor, and Baba Denis Lamu, a two-time Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council — to commiserate with them over the passing of their patriarchs.

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo and senior government officials, Governor Mutfwang visited the residences of the deceased elder statesmen in Jos, where he delivered heartfelt messages of sympathy and paid glowing tributes to their exemplary lives of public service and community leadership.

Speaking at the Rayfield residence of Late Professor Tyoden, Governor Mutfwang described the loss as personal and deeply felt. He recalled a visit to the late Deputy Governor during his medical treatment in London and expressed sorrow over his passing.

“I saw him in November, and honestly, my heart was shattered,” the governor said. “I thank God he underwent a successful surgery and began chemotherapy. I had every hope that he would pull through, but God had other plans.”

Governor Mutfwang praised Professor Tyoden’s remarkable contributions to academia and governance, highlighting his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos and his impactful role as Deputy Governor.

“He lived a life worthy of emulation. His legacy in education and public service will remain indelible in the annals of Plateau’s history,” the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Gyemu Wetle Tyoden expressed gratitude for the governor’s support during the family’s most trying moments. “You stood by us and you are here again. We are grateful. May God continue to strengthen you as you lead Plateau State through these challenging times,” he said.

The governor also visited the family of Baba Denis Lamu at their Jiyep Hwolshe residence in Jos, where he described the late community leader as a revered statesman, administrator, and a pillar in the Mwaghavul Nation.

“Baba Lamu was more than a politician; he was a builder of people and communities,” Governor Mutfwang said. “My late mother spoke of the culverts and infrastructure he provided, many of which still stand today — a lasting testament to genuine leadership.”

He commended the values Baba Lamu instilled in his children and his contributions as a trusted adviser to the late Mishkaham Mwaghavul, reinforcing his role in the preservation of cultural and community integrity.

On behalf of the Lamu family, Michael Denis Lamu, the eldest son, thanked the governor for his compassion. “Despite your busy schedule, your presence has given us strength and comfort,” he said.

The visits underscore Governor Mutfwang’s continued commitment to honoring the legacy of Plateau’s elder statesmen and fostering unity within the state during times of grief.

