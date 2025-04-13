Gov Mutfwang Reassures Farmers Of Commitment To Security

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has conducted an on-the-spot assessment of communities recently attacked and displaced in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the State.

His visit included Hurti, Daho, and other severely affected areas, where he also interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Visibly moved by the harrowing conditions, especially those of women and children, Governor Mutfwang encouraged the displaced residents not to abandon their ancestral lands to strangers and land grabbers.

He emphasized the need for unity, resilience, and vigilance in the face of adversity.

Addressing the youths in the communities, the Governor urged them to resist distractions and channel their energy toward protecting their people and heritage, stressing that they are the future leaders of their areas.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention during this period of unrest, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the President’s support and pledged to personally brief him on the dire situation to facilitate stronger security measures.

Speaking to displaced persons at Hurti in the Manguna District, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding destroyed communities and ensuring the safe return of all displaced persons to their homes.

He emphasized that the government is doing everything within the law to provide adequate security particularly in Bokkos LGA to enable farmers to access their lands.

He noted that the timing of these attacks during the farming season was a calculated attempt to entrench poverty and hunger by denying people access to their farms and destroying their harvests.

“We are here to witness firsthand the devastation caused by these acts of banditry,” Governor Mutfwang said.

“This village recorded one of the highest numbers of casualties in this coordinated act of terrorism and genocide. I’ve come not just to sympathize, but to assure you that this government stands firmly with you.”

He continued: “We must rise above our differences, unite as a people, and resist the agenda of division. God did not make a mistake by planting you in this land.

“Government will do its part, and I urge the youth to play their role. President Tinubu has extended his condolences and stands with you in the quest for peace and justice.”

At St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Bokkos, where many displaced persons are taking refuge, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over their condition and commended the church for offering shelter.

He promised that the government would work swiftly to ensure they are not left displaced for long.

Governor Mutfwang also visited the mass grave site where many community members were buried.

He pledged that a memorial would be erected in their honor.

Prayers for the repose of their souls were led by Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam.

In his response, the District Head of Manguna, Raymond Alo, appreciated the Governor for his visit and for standing with the people during their time of distress.

He revealed that some of the attackers are known to members of the communities and could be identified and brought to justice if given the opportunity.

He also appealed to the Governor to intensify efforts to draw Federal attention to the plight of the victims and the urgent need for rebuilding their communities.

In Mangu Local Government Area, the Governor visited Tyop community, which was violently attacked two years ago.

He expressed dismay that the displaced natives’ lands had been forcefully occupied, with some intruders erecting new buildings using materials taken from the original inhabitants’ properties.

Governor Mutfwang directed security agencies to collaborate with community leaders and Local government enumeration staff to document all structures in the area, including when they were built, ownership of the land, duration of settlement, and means of acquisition.

While reaffirming Plateau State’s reputation for hospitality, he insisted that anyone wishing to settle in a community must do so lawfully.

He warned that any form of unlawful occupation or insubordination that could lead to further violence would not be tolerated.

He charged security heads to ensure that the enumeration exercise is conducted peacefully, fairly, and with a sense of justice for all parties involved.

