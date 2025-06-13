Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has granted an unconditional pardon to two convicts — Danjuma George and Yilmenen Bala — who were found to have demonstrated genuine remorse following their respective convictions.

The pardon, announced on Friday, was granted in the exercise of the Governor’s constitutional powers as enshrined under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Governor Mutfwang made the pronouncement while commemorating Democracy Day alongside millions of Nigerians both at home and abroad. He described the day as a solemn reminder of Nigeria’s enduring journey towards freedom, justice, and democratic governance.

“Democracy Day is a powerful reflection of the sacrifices made by patriots who envisioned a nation governed by the collective will of the people,” he stated. “We pay tribute to the heroes and heroines who, through resilience and sacrifice, laid the foundation for the democratic space we enjoy today.”

The Governor commended the unwavering spirit of Nigerians who, despite persistent socio-political and economic challenges, continue to uphold democratic values and aspire for national transformation.

“The enduring commitment of Nigerians is a testament to our unshakable belief that democracy, despite its imperfections, remains the most viable path to national development, justice, and collective progress,” he affirmed.

Speaking on the state of Nigeria’s democratic evolution, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the gains recorded in political participation, freedom of expression, institution-building, and infrastructure. He stressed the need for sustained patriotism and a united national front to deepen democratic practices.

Reflecting on Plateau State’s democratic strides, the Governor reiterated his administration’s focus on grassroots inclusion, social equity, and equitable development. “We are determined to build on this democratic foundation to ensure every citizen feels the positive impact of governance,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to placing the interests of Plateau people above all else, pledging to deliver inclusive policies that restore trust, foster unity, and enhance the quality of life.

“Our vision is clear — to rebuild, reform, and reposition Plateau State for greatness. We are working to unite our diverse communities under a shared purpose and to provide a secure and prosperous future for all,” the Governor emphasized.

Governor Mutfwang also acknowledged the persistent challenge of insecurity in the state and assured citizens of ongoing strategic interventions to safeguard rural communities, boost employment, and revitalize agriculture.

He called on all Plateau residents, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation, to join hands in fostering good governance and accelerating the pace of development.

“Our collective strength lies in our unity. Let us come together to consolidate the gains of democracy and chart a progressive path for our state and country,” he concluded.

