Gov Mutfwang Flags Off 5-Day Leadership Retreat For LG Executives

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday flagged off a 5-day leadership retreat organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for local government council executives and selected directors across the state.

The retreat, themed “That Plateau May Shine,” was formally declared open by the governor at the Miango Rest Home in Bassa Local Government Area.

Governor Mutfwang commended the Ministry for initiating the retreat, describing it as timely and commendable. He emphasized the critical role of local governments in national development and used the platform to advocate for greater autonomy at the grassroots level.

He stressed that such autonomy must be matched with transparency and accountability to align with the broader vision of his administration.

The governor urged participants to develop passion for their duties and treat everyone in their communities as neighbors, underlining the importance of leadership in advancing societal progress.

He also encouraged a culture of patriotism and called on public officials to lead by example, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance. He emphasized the need for unity, cooperation, and service among all stakeholders while cautioning against greed and self-interest.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ephraim Usman, described the retreat as a strategic initiative designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and capacity building among local government leaders.

He noted that the sessions would provide participants with opportunities to share insights, engage in meaningful dialogue, and chart a course for strengthening grassroots governance.

According to him, “That Plateau May Shine” is more than a theme—it is a call to collective action and a reminder of the shared responsibility to ensure peace, progress, and prosperity in every community across the state.

Hon. Usman underscored the importance of aligning with the state’s development agenda, “The Time Is Now,” and equipping leaders with the tools necessary for impactful governance.

He urged all participants to approach the retreat with open minds, ready to learn, unlearn, and relearn in the pursuit of a more unified, developed, and well-governed Plateau State.

The retreat is expected to conclude on Friday, June 27, 2025.

