Gov Mutfwang Conveys Condolences To Gyang Over Mother’s Death

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has extended heartfelt condolences to Senator Gyang and his siblings over the passing of their beloved mother, Dung Gyang, who peacefully departed this life at the age of 95.

During a condolence visit to Gyang’s residence in Rayfield, Jos, Governor Mutfwang described the late matriarch as a devoted and God-fearing woman who lived a life of service, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.

He said the deceased’s life was defined by compassion, wisdom, tolerance, and kindness, values that shaped the character of her children and those she mentored.

Governor Mutfwang noted that living for 95 years is no small feat and could only have been made possible by divine grace. He acknowledged the numerous challenges and tribulations Mama faced, particularly after the loss of her husband in 1976, yet she bore them with resilience and dignity as she singlehandedly raised God-fearing and responsible children, among them Senator Istifanus D. Gyang, a distinguished public servant and nation builder.

“Though her passing is painful, we must celebrate a life well-lived,” the Governor said. “Death, regardless of age, is always difficult. But we find comfort in the fact that Mama left enduring legacies. To have lived 95 impactful years is a testimony of God’s grace, and for that, we are thankful.”

On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his deepest sympathies and prayed for God’s comfort and strength for the bereaved family in this period of mourning.

Responding, Senator Gyang, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to the Governor and his entourage for the visit and kind words.

He said the presence of the Governor was a source of encouragement and comfort, adding that the family is grateful to God for sustaining their mother through decades of widowhood since the passing of their father in 1976.

He described their mother as a strong disciplinarian with a deep sense of compassion and steadfast commitment to the welfare of others. “She impacted not just her children, but her community and everyone who crossed her path. Her legacy of love, sacrifice, and service will remain indelible,” Senator Gyang said.

He also prayed for God’s wisdom and strength for Governor Mutfwang as he continues to lead Plateau State with purpose and integrity.