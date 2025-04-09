Muftwang Decries Bandits Attacks In Plateau Communities

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, on Tuesday decried incessant attacks on some communities in the state, saying bandits have taken over 64 communities.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today Program, the Governor noted that over fifty persons were killed within a week in five communities that left over three hundred houses burnt by suspected herdsmen.

The Plateau State Government, through the Secretary to the Government Samuel Jatau, also visited some of the affected communities to ascertain the extent of damages and also donate relief materials to affected victims.

Adu expressed the Federal Government’s determination in finding solutions to the incessant attacks and killings.

However, the governor said the attacks that have ravaged the North-Central state is not new. He specifically said the state has been experiencing similar incidents for over 10 years but have not gathered national attention

“These communities that have been recently attacked were part of the communities that were attacked in 2023 but they survived it and rebuilt themselves.

“The Ruwi community that was first attacked lost about 17 people in 2023 but they bounced back to show you the resilience of the people.

“If these attacks have been going on for close to 10 years, it tells you that there is a deliberate, conscious attempt to clean out populations and to reopen.

“As I am talking to you, there are not less than 64 communities that have been taken over by bandits on the Plateau between Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Governments.

“They have been taken over, renamed and people are living there conveniently on lands they pushed people away to occupy,” the governor said.

