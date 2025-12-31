Gov Mohammed Warns Against Weaponising State Institutions Amid Political Rivalries

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has cautioned against what he described as the increasing tendency to weaponise state institutions in the heat of political competition, warning that such practices could weaken democracy and threaten national cohesion.

The governor, who spoke when he received a delegation from the Safety Institute of Nigeria led by its member, Mr Marqui, at Exco Chamber, Government House, on Wednesday, said Nigeria’s democratic journey risks derailment if political disagreements are pursued through intimidation, arrests and public smear campaigns rather than constructive debate and issue-based politics.

He noted that intense inter-party rivalry has created an atmosphere where political actors and their associates are frequently targeted, even when no clear legal justification exists, a development he said raises concerns about respect for constitutional safeguards and the rule of law.

According to Governor Mohammed, allegations of terrorism and financial misconduct levelled against him and members of his administration were part of broader political manoeuvres aimed at discrediting opposition figures and weakening alternative voices in governance.

Despite these pressures, he said his administration has remained focused on service delivery, arguing that governance should not be sacrificed on the altar of political contestation.

The governor also pointed to persistent disputes over federal allocations and infrastructure funding, noting that limited releases from the centre have continued to constrain state-level development efforts, even as public expectations remain high.

He warned that growing intolerance within the political space, particularly in the northern region, could inflame tensions and undermine collective efforts to address insecurity and economic hardship.

While calling for restraint among political actors, the governor stressed that his administration would continue to engage with the Presidency and relevant federal institutions, insisting that cooperation across party lines remains critical to national development and poverty alleviation.

He further disclosed that the state has attracted international development support, which he said is being applied transparently to social and economic programmes aimed at easing the burden on citizens.

The governor concluded by urging political leaders to prioritise dialogue, tolerance and democratic norms, noting that sustainable governance can only thrive in an environment where opposition voices are not treated as enemies of the state.

Our correspondent reports that the Governor was honoured with an award of Ambassador of Safety by the Institution.