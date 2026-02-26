Gov Mohammed Visits Bauchi IDPs In Gombe, Announces N50m Relief Package

Governor Bala Mohammed has visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Alkaleri Local Government Area currently sheltering at Central Primary School, Kashere, in Gombe, following recent bandit attacks on their communities.

The displaced persons, drawn from Gwana, Mansur, Digare, Yalo, Futuk and neighbouring settlements, fled their homes after armed bandits invaded the areas, forcing residents to seek safety across state lines.

Addressing the victims today at the IDPs camp in Kashere, Akko LGA in Gombe State, Governor Mohammed described the attackers as heavily armed and large in number, posing significant challenges even to security operatives. He, however, noted that local youths in some communities mounted resistance, compelling the bandits to retreat into nearby forests and mountainous terrains.

As part of immediate government intervention, the governor announced a donation of ₦50 million and several truckloads of assorted food items to cushion the hardship faced by the displaced families. He assured them of sustained efforts to restore peace and facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes.

Governor Mohammed also disclosed plans to recruit about 2,000 youths into a vigilante outfit to complement security agencies in tackling banditry.

The Emir of Pindiga, Muhammad Seyoji Ahmed, and Chairman of Akko Local Government Area, Ɗalladi Adamu, pledged continued support to both the Bauchi State Government and the displaced persons.