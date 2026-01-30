Gov Mohammed Unveils Logo As Bauchi Prepares For Golden Jubilee

Governor Bala Mohammed has unveiled the official Bauchi @50 anniversary logo at the Government House, Bauchi, marking a major step towards the commencement of activities to celebrate fifty years of the state’s creation.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Governor Mohammed disclosed that the event was held ahead of a series of planned celebrations that will take place across the state, including traditional festivities and the historic Durbar, among other cultural and commemorative activities.

Mohammed described the golden jubilee as a significant milestone for Bauchi State, noting that the anniversary should serve as a moment of reflection, renewal, and collective responsibility.

He emphasised the need for all citizens to recommit themselves to the shared values of unity, peace, and progress in order to build a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Bauchi State for future generations.

He further called on the Bauchi indigenous and residents to embrace the spirit of the celebration and actively participate in the forthcoming events as the state marks fifty years of shared history and collective advancement.