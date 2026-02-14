Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rural transformation with the distribution of 40 tractors under the World Bank-assisted ACReSAL project.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Saturday in Bauchi, the governor said his government remains focused on leveraging international partnerships to improve agricultural productivity and enhance living standards.

He described the tractors and additional heavy machinery as critical tools for expanding mechanised farming and accelerating economic growth in rural communities.

Dr Ibrahim Kabir, ACReSAL Project Coordinator in the state, commended the governor for his support and assured residents that the equipment would be judiciously utilised to ensure measurable and lasting benefits.

The rollout signals the administration’s continued emphasis on agriculture as a pillar of economic development.

Also speaking, the Country Director, Madina Ayuba, and the National Project Coordinator, ACReSAL, Abdulhamid Umar, commended the Bauchi ACReSAL team under the leadership of the State Project Coordinator for a job well done.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the Savanna Institute for Sustainable Development and Focal Person for ACReSAL NGOs highlighted measures put in place to ensure the sustainability of the project among various stakeholders in the state.

Other items distributed included 100 motorcycles, 40 tractors, and four loading vehicles, among other equipment and benefits.