Gov Mohammed Pays Tribute to Late Tanko, Hails Enduring Legacy

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has paid glowing tribute to the late Justice Ibrahim Tanko, describing him as a principled jurist whose life of service left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s judiciary and public life.

The governor made the remarks during a condolence visit to Giade over the weekend following the death of the respected legal luminary in Saudi Arabia.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, and other senior government officials.

Governor Mohammed said Justice Tanko was widely respected for his integrity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to justice, noting that his counsel, guidance, and encouragement contributed significantly to leadership and governance in Bauchi State and beyond.

“Justice Ibrahim Tanko lived a life defined by honour, discipline, and dedication to the rule of law. His legacy will continue to inspire generations within and outside the judiciary,” the governor said.

Receiving the governor and his entourage, the Emir of Giade, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Abdulkadir, expressed appreciation to the state government for identifying with the family during the period of mourning.

The monarch described the condolence visit as a demonstration that the late jurist’s contributions were recognised and valued beyond his immediate community.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased, with supplications to Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.