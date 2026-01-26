Gov Mohammed Mourns As Bauchi Loses Veteran Broadcaster, Bello

Bauchi State has lost one of its most respected broadcast professionals with the death of Malam Dalhat Hamid Bello, the General Manager of Albishir Radio.

Reacting to the development, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed described the late broadcaster as a pillar of ethical journalism and a committed public servant whose impact on the state’s media landscape would be long remembered.

According to the governor, Malam Dalhat rose through the broadcasting profession with discipline and dedication, serving in various capacities before his appointment as General Manager of Albishir Radio.

He also highlighted the deceased’s tenure as Acting Managing Director of the Bauchi Radio Corporation, where he played a vital role in strengthening institutional stability and professional standards.

Governor Mohammed noted that beyond broadcasting, Malam Dalhat was deeply committed to promoting Islamic values through the media, particularly through his involvement in Qur’anic Recitation Competitions and Islamic radio programmes that enriched the spiritual lives of listeners within and outside Bauchi State.

The governor extended condolences to the bereaved family, Albishir Radio management and staff, BRC, NUJ, and the wider media fraternity.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort all those mourning his passing.