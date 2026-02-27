Gov. Mohammed Cautions APC Against Implosion 

…says state police a must, though expensive

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has cautioned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to watch its growing size so as to guard against implosion as it happened in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This came as he expressed his support of President Bola Tinubu’s order for the establishment of state police, even while acknowledging that it would be costly for the states of the federation.

Governor Mohammed said this while responding to questions from newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Responding to questions on a series of defections from his party, the PDP, and whether he was feeling lonely, the Bauchi governor said: “This is the situation. It’s an unfolding situation. PDP is still there. As my brother, you will give us kudos for what we have done in the FCT. At least you can see we are better than the big coalition.

“I don’t want to mention them because there are people I respect in that coalition. But PDP is a party that is everywhere, in every ward, in every corner of the country. It has a brand that has survived over the past two decades.

“And our outing in the FCT, where we won one out of six, and about sixteen counsellors, we are moving, certainly we have challenges of litigations, this and that, but it is so with every party.

“Even APC will have to watch their end because they are becoming big like the PDP. PDP became big, and it exploded, and I am not feeling lonely because I know my state, at least and my intention is to make sure I stay back, because elections are won from the polling units, elections are won locally and not nationally.”

On his position on the creation of state police, he said, “We are very ready, and we have always supported state police because it will reduce the burden on the federal government and it will make us more responsive and more responsible as state governors, although it is expensive.

But certainly it is something that must be done because security of life and property is the main thing that you can provide.”

Asked whether he had plans to dump the party like his colleague in Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri, just did, he said: No! You see, it is not always right for people to be insinuating and trying to get answers where there are no questions. I have always said that I am a PDP man. I know the federal government and the importance of partnership. This is the time for governance.

Of course, any governor can leave because if it is Fintiri’s decision to leave, it may not be my decision. I’m not coming here for defection, I’m coming here for governance, for partnership. I’m coming to the father of the nation to give us support, and he has answered positively, and that settles it”

The governor said he updated the President on the security situation in his state, especially in ungoverned spaces bordering Plateau, Gombe and Taraba states.

Mohammed equally disclosed that he pleaded with the President to support the convening of a security summit in his region to address incidences of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism

The governor said the President had given a directive to security agencies to look into his request.