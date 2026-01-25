Gov Mbah’s Chief Of Staff Registers With APC, Urges Technocrats To Join Politics

A large turnout marked the occasion as Barr. Victor Udeh, Chief of Staff to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, formally enrolled in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the weekend at Obodo Upo, Umabi Ward, Udi Local Government Area.

Barr. Udeh used the event to encourage technocrats and professionals to actively engage in politics, emphasizing that their involvement would enrich governance and foster a more responsive and prosperous society.

The occasion also featured APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, who praised Governor Mbah as one of Nigeria’s best-performing governors, highlighting the speed, scale, and impact of his development initiatives across Enugu State.

Addressing party members and residents, Barr. Udeh said the massive turnout reflected the people’s appreciation of Governor Mbah’s developmental strides in Umabi Ward and Udi LGA at large, as well as their recognition of APC as the emerging political force in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“First, I encourage more technocrats to come into governance for the betterment of society. Politics is not just a game of numbers, but also about connection with the people. Your responsiveness determines how your constituents respond to you,” he said.

He further highlighted the projects executed under Governor Mbah, including Smart Green Schools, Primary Healthcare Centres, road construction, and farm estates, noting that the people of his ward had witnessed unprecedented development in the past two years.

“To continue enjoying these dividends of democracy under Governor Mbah, we must align with the APC. We must register, collect our party cards, and ensure we have our voter cards to renew his mandate and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Failure to do so may prevent us from continuing to enjoy these benefits,” he added.

Chief Eneukwu explained that the APC’s shift from manual to electronic registration was designed to create an accurate, empirical membership database, strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections. He said Governor Mbah’s performance had earned widespread goodwill and called on citizens to join the party and participate fully in the electoral process.

“He has done exceptionally well. The best way to reward him is for all of us to register with the APC and support him so the party can achieve massive votes across the federation,” Eneukwu said.

The event was also attended by Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly; Hon. Hyginus Agu, Chairman of Udi LGA; Dr. Ben Nwoye, Chairman of the Enugu APC Caretaker Committee; and Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, former state party chairman, all of whom commended the large turnout as evidence of Governor Mbah’s broad-based support.

Agu stated, “Anyone who sees the transformation Governor Mbah has brought to Udi and Enugu State will naturally want to identify with the APC.

Our goal is to ensure Enugu ranks among the top-performing states in this registration exercise.”

The event drew political leaders, party stakeholders, and supporters from across the state, signaling a robust alignment with APC ahead of upcoming elections.