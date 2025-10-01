Gov. Mbah Tasks Igbo Women On Investment In Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has urged Igbo women in Lagos to be part of the state’s growth and development by coming down home to invest.

Represented by Dame Ugochi Madueke, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Enugu State, Mbah gave this advice at the Association of Enugu State Development Unions (AESDU), Lagos, Women Wing’s August Meeting and Continuation of Women Empowerment Programme 2025 in Lagos.

He urged the Enugu women to support the state’s government administration by transferring their voter cards to Enugu State in order to cast their votes in the state during the election.

Enumerating various projects completed and ongoing in Enugu State, which could be tracked through social media handles, the Governor assured commitment of the government to providing the needed support to ensure that the women were adequately sponsored and conveyed for the registration and voting processes.

According to him, the women’s votes are key to the continuation and winning of the administration, saying the women’s votes will make a great impact on the continuity of the government.

“It’s time to go home; it’s time to invest at home and make the wealth reach home because charity begins at home.

“We want the women home, especially their voting strength; imagine every Enugu indigene and women in Lagos coming down to Enugu during election to be part of the voting and decision-making process, to choose who will be the Governor or the Senator – it’s very important.

“So, let them transfer all their voters’ cards to Enugu and we will provide every mode of transportation needed to bring them down for the voting transfer, as well as during voting time and back to their respective bases,” Mabh said.

Speaking, the President, AESDU Women Wing, Lagos, Mrs Uche Nwankwo, appreciated everyone present for being part of the occasion, describing the August Meeting as not just a tradition, but also a platform that brings women from all Local Governments of Enugu State together.

While delivering her welcome address, Nwankwo pledged commitment to continually render humanitarian services and help the less privileged in society.

“It is indeed a joy to gather once again to celebrate our unity, culture, and shared purpose. In 2023, we unveiled our Women Empowerment Programme to support the less privileged, especially widows in our midst.

“Today, we continue with that noble mission, providing them with opportunities, keeping them productively engaged, and thereby helping them cope with the challenges of our economy.

“The August Meeting is not just a tradition, but also a platform that brings women from all local governments of Enugu State together. It creates room for interaction, cultural exchange, and the strengthening of bonds among our various towns and communities,” Nwankwo said.

The event featured many activities that added colours and attractions to the day, including match past and dance presentations by women from different towns and communities of Enugu State.

It also featured the presentation of leadership awards to some well-deserved, distinguished men and women of integrity, including the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Enugu State, Dame Ugochi Madueke; and the Member, Enugu State House of Assembly, representing Nsukka East, Hon. Pius Ezugwu.

Other awardees were HRH Igwe Dr Godwin Okeke-Arum, the Traditional Ruler of Mbulu-Owo Kingdom, Nkanu-East LGA, Enugu; the Women Leader of Ohaneze Ndiigbo, Lady Ada Ofoegbu; the Enugu PDP State Women Leader, Hon. Peace Patrick and the President, AESDU Lagos, Chief Linus Igbudu, among others.

Responding after the award, the former National Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Women Wing/ Former Woman Leader Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Lady Ada Ofoegbu, appreciated the association for the honour and its dedication to humanitarian services.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this award. I dedicate it to God Almighty, my family, colleagues, and all the communities I have had the privilege to serve.

“This recognition is not just about me, but about the power of collective service, women’s empowerment, and the spirit of humanity. I sincerely thank the Association for this honour, and I pledge to continue serving with integrity, dedication, and love for humanity,” Ofoegbu said.

Also responding, Hon Pius Ezugwu, Member, Enugu State House of Assembly, representing Nsukka East, appreciated the women for all that they do, urging them to always think home by coming to invest in their home state, Enugu.

Ezugwu assured the commitment of the state government to provide an enabling environment for all investments made in the state to thrive.