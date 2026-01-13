Gov. Mbah Rolls Out Compactors, Automated Sweepers To Keep Enugu Clean

Riding on the success of Enugu State as the cleanest state in Nigeria and winner of the maiden Renewed Hope Model Green State Award in 2025, Governor Dr. Peter Mbah has unveiled new environmental assets to sustain the state’s cleanliness and promote urban sustainability.

The equipment includes 10 brand-new waste compactors, seven automated street sweepers, and 200 modern dumpsters.

Unveiling the assets at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu on Tuesday, Mbah, represented by Secretary to the State Government Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining Enugu’s status as a model green state.

“Today’s event is more than the unveiling of equipment, it demonstrates our commitment to building the Enugu State of the future. These modern assets strengthen our environmental infrastructure and advance a vision that places cleanliness, order, and sustainability at the heart of our development agenda,” he said.

The governor explained that keeping Enugu clean is essential for economic growth, targeting an increase in the state’s economy from $4.4 billion in 2023 to $30 billion by 2031.

“A city cannot grow if it is overwhelmed by waste. Investors will not come, tourism cannot thrive, and the health of our people cannot be guaranteed. Environmental reform is a central pillar of our strategy to grow the economy,” Mbah stated.

He described the new equipment as a major step forward: Compactors will allow faster, more efficient waste evacuation, Automated sweepers will modernize street cleaning to global standards, 3,000-litre dumpsters will reduce indiscriminate dumping and pressure on existing waste points.

“Beyond the equipment, we are building a system that supports the growth we envision. As we expand infrastructure and attract investors, our environment must reflect the discipline and ambition of a state on the rise,” he added.

Mbah also announced an extensive reform of the Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA) to improve operational capacity and service delivery, while emphasising public participation in responsible waste disposal.

The Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, commended the governor for his commitment to sustainability, noting the impact of the Enugu State Environmental Protection Law and the Climate Change Policy and Action Plan signed into law in 2024.

ESWAMA Managing Director Richard Onaga assured that the agency would justify the government’s investment, highlighting the importance of innovative solutions amid population growth and urban expansion.

“These assets will significantly enhance operational capacity, improve efficiency in waste collection, and ensure cleaner streets across our urban and semi-urban areas,” he concluded.