Gov Mbah Mourns Dubem Onyia’s Death

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia, describing it as a monumental loss to the nation.

Mbah also described the late former federal lawmaker as a distinguished leader, consummate public servant, and patriot, who committed his entire working life to his people and the nation in various capacities.

In a statement he signed on Tuesday, the governor observed that Onyia had lived a life of total service to Ngwo community, Enugu State, and Nigeria as a whole, saying his vast experience, knowledge, national and international reach would be missed.

“Ndi Enugu received with a deep sense of grief and loss, the passing of statesman and former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Gideon Onyia, aged 73.

“Chief Onyia was a distinguished leader, fine diplomat, patriot, consummate public servant, and quintessential intellectual, who shone more than a million stars in the service of his community, Enugu State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“A former Member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, he was appointed by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to serve as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs between 1999 and 2003.

“This quintessential leader of men later went on to serve Nigeria in other high-profile capacities, holding the position of Chairman, Nigeria Economic Joint Commission; Chairman, Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission; and Chairman, International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, among others.

“He contributed immensely to Nigeria’s constitutional and political development as Member, 1988/1998 Constituent Assembly in Abuja, Secretary General of the Eastern Mandate Union, National Secretary of the Peoples Consensus Party as well as founding member and later as national officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others.

“He was indeed a fine gentleman, philanthropist, promoter of peace, justice and equity, and indeed a colossus in all ramifications, whose selfless service, wealth of experience, deep knowledge, and local and international reach will be highly missed,” Mbah stated.

Continuing, he said, “His demise is, therefore, a monumental loss to not just Enugu State, but Nigeria as a whole.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I send heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Ngwo, and indeed millions of Nigerians whose lives were directly and indirectly touched by the distinguished service of this great patriot.

“Importantly, I pray God to grant his fine soul eternal repose.”

Recall that Chief Onyia’s family had earlier in the day announced that the late politician passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2025 “after a period of illness.”

