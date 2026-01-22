Gov Mbah Joined APC To Create More Opportunities For Enugu People — Enugu SSG

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, has said that Governor Dr. Peter Mbah’s decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) is aimed at creating more economic and developmental opportunities for the people of Enugu State through strategic alignment with the Federal Government.

Prof. Onyia also declared that Governor Mbah’s second term in office is non-negotiable, stressing that there is no vacancy in the Lion Building, the seat of government in Enugu State, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

He made the remarks while registering as a member of the APC at Orie-Ani Amechi Ward One, Enugu South Local Government Area, during the ongoing statewide electronic membership registration exercise.

According to Onyia, Governor Mbah’s alignment with the ruling party at the centre under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu positions Enugu State to access greater opportunities, partnerships, and development windows for accelerated growth.

“We thank God that our governor led us to the APC because he understands the importance of alignment with the centre, where more opportunities will come to the people of Enugu,” Onyia said. “Since Enugu is now fully APC, we will continue to support the vision and actions of President Bola Tinubu.”

Reaffirming support for Governor Mbah’s re-election in 2027, Onyia said, “We don’t have any vacancy in the Lion Building. The culture is that anyone who goes for a first term goes for a second term, talk more of a governor who is delivering outstanding results. Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is working. His second term is non-negotiable.”

The SSG credited the governor with repositioning Enugu State across critical sectors, including security, road infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic management, despite limited resources.

“Governor Mbah has delivered remarkably with minimal resources and has grown the state’s economy astronomically. This is the kind of leadership that inspires confidence. I thank him especially for what he has done for the people of Enugu and Enugu South Local Government,” Onyia stated.

He expressed confidence that Enugu State would soon emerge as one of the leading states in APC membership nationwide, urging residents to mobilise their families and communities to participate actively in the party’s e-registration exercise.

“Reach out to your family members and explain why this alignment with the centre is necessary. If Governor Mbah has driven us this far without any accident, he will not drive us into any accident in the APC. Everyone, from top to bottom, is in support of the governor. APC is the direction Enugu must go,” he added.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Rt. Hon. Caleb Onyema Ani, endorsed the governor, describing him as a hardworking and visionary leader whose achievements have transformed the state in a short period.

“Enugu State has not witnessed such a quintessential and workaholic governor in recent times. The people of Enugu South are happy with his performance, from the construction of Smart Green Schools and Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres to road infrastructure and human capital development. This is why our people must come out en masse to register in the APC,” Ani said.

Other speakers included the Commissioner for Local Government, Deacon Okey Ogbodo; former LGA chairmen Hon. Monday Eneh and Hon. Sam Onyia; and former Chief Whip of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Theresa Egbo.

They commended Governor Mbah’s transformational leadership and assured continued support, urging residents to participate actively in the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

Dignitaries present at the event included the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Barr. Ugochi Madueke; Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih; Executive Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Chief John Ogbodo; special advisers, senior special assistants, party leaders, and traditional rulers.