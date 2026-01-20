Gov. Mbah Approves Immediate Fencing Of ESUT

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has approved the immediate commencement of perimeter fencing at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), in a decisive move to enhance security for students, staff, and critical infrastructure within the institution.

The approval was announced on Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the university, led by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, who described the intervention as timely and reflective of the governor’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public institutions.

Prof. Okolie said the fencing project underscores Governor Mbah’s bold vision to reposition ESUT as a leading hub for science, technology, and innovation, anchored on safety, stability, and infrastructure renewal. He commended the governor for his prompt and hands-on response to challenges confronting the university.

“This project is about protection, order, and growth. It is not meant to isolate the university from its host communities, but to secure lives, property, and investments for the collective good,” the VC stated.

Representatives of the host communities, including Umueze, Amankanu-Amurri, Obe, and Agbani, praised the governor’s intervention, describing it as a major boost to peace, security, and development within and around the university environment.

The VC also lauded the cordial relationship between ESUT and its host communities, noting the university’s consistent contributions through employment, admissions, and other community benefits. He assured stakeholders of sustained engagement and consultation as the fencing project progresses.

Highlighting other ongoing initiatives, Prof. Okolie disclosed that the university had provided a N1 billion counterpart fund for the construction of two modern hostel blocks, with a combined capacity of 1,600 bed spaces, 800 each for male and female students under a partnership arrangement. He added that work was also advancing on a new Faculty of Social Sciences and a university printing press, both nearing completion.

The VC further noted that ESUT is set to strengthen campus security through improved lighting and surveillance. He revealed that Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, the lawmaker representing Nkanu West/East at the Federal House of Representatives, had pledged 200 solar-powered streetlights for the institution, paving the way for the deployment of CCTV cameras and a central monitoring system.

Speaking on behalf of Amurri people, the President-General of Amankanu-Amurri, Hon. Victor Okechukwu, said Governor Mbah’s interventions had restored peace and accelerated development in the university area, adding that the fencing project had already facilitated smooth site clearing and foundation work.

Similarly, the President-General of Umueze Awkunanaw, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, thanked the governor for prioritising ESUT in his development agenda and pledged the continued support of his community. He also commended the VC for promoting fairness, justice, and equity among the host communities.

Chief Igwenagu Ngene, representing community stakeholders, expressed gratitude to the Enugu State Government for siting the university on their land. He described the communities’ sacrifices as worthwhile, given the transformation and opportunities ESUT has brought, and applauded the governor for shouldering the cost of fencing a university of ESUT’s size. He assured that the host communities would fully support the project to ensure its successful completion.

On behalf of the students, the President of the Students’ Union Government, Comrade Chizaram Nwodo, said the governor’s approval addressed a long-standing demand of the student body. She noted that the fencing would significantly enhance safety, curb unauthorized access to the campus, and commended the university management for prioritising student welfare.

The ceremony culminated with the breaking of kola nuts and symbolic site clearing, as the traditional ruler of Umueze Community, Igwe Emeka Ani, reaffirmed the support of the traditional institution and urged all stakeholders to rally behind the project for timely delivery.