Gov Mbah Approves 2025 Promotion Exercise For Civil Servants

…as Commission introduces computer-based test for senior staff

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the 2025 promotion exercise for qualified civil servants in the state, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening the public service, rewarding merit and deepening digital transformation across government institutions.

The Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC), Mr Robinson Odo, who announced the development through an official circular to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), praised the governor for consistently prioritising workers’ welfare.

He said the approval was a timely boost to the administration’s ongoing reforms aimed at building a productive, technology-driven civil service.

According to him, this year’s exercise will come with a major innovation, as senior officers on Grade Level 12 and above will undertake a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for their promotion assessment, explaining that the introduction of CBT aligns with the governor’s e-governance agenda and the digital upskilling programmes recently coordinated by the Office of the Head of Service and the Office of the Governor on SMEs and Digital Economy.

“This marks a new chapter in our promotion system. By adopting CBT for senior officers, the governor is reinforcing transparency, accountability and improved productivity. He has always emphasised digital literacy, and this exercise further demonstrates that he is committed to modernizing the service,” the chairman added.

He noted that the approval would excite civil servants and encourage them to commit themselves even more diligently to their responsibilities, knowing that the administration places a high premium on merit and career progression.

Mr. Odo also commended the governor for creating a supportive environment for workers through improved welfare initiatives, regular payment of salaries, and continuous professional development programmes. He said these efforts were already yielding positive results as productivity levels and service delivery standards across MDAs continued to rise.

“With all the investments in infrastructure, water, education, healthcare and environmental sanitation, the governor has not overlooked the civil service. Instead, he is strengthening it with digital tools, training and opportunities for growth. This 2025 promotion exercise is yet another demonstration that the governor values the people who keep the machinery of government running,” he noted.

He urged eligible civil servants to take full advantage of the exercise, assuring them that the Commission remained committed to a transparent, merit-based process that reflects the governor’s vision for a modern, innovative and service-oriented public sector.

Meanwhile, the Head of Service, Dr. Chinonso Anigbo, has also expressed the readiness of the state workforce for the 2025 promotion exercise, noting that civil servants had undergone intensive digital literacy training within the past months.

He further stressed that the trainings were specifically designed to equip staff with the skills needed to comfortably navigate CBT platforms during the promotion examinations.

Dr. Anigbo commended the governor for ensuring that all civil servants—regardless of cadre—were exposed to computers, modern software, and a variety of digital tools, describing the governor’s investment in human capital as unprecedented in the history of the state.

He noted that the administration had democratized access to technological resources and enhanced public service capacity through multiple e-governance workshops.

The Head of Service further disclosed that workers across MDAs had already been fully onboarded into the state’s digital workflow systems and were now capable of transmitting official mails, documents, correspondences and conveyances via internet-based platforms.

“This has significantly improved turnaround time, reduced paperwork and strengthened accountability in service delivery. We’re focused on the vision of the governor, and we’re ensuring the reforms align with the digital revolution of the administration.

Again, the reforms championed by the governor are laying a strong foundation for a more efficient, proactive and technologically equipped civil service,” he said.

While assuring the governor of the unwavering dedication of the state workforce, the Head of Service said civil servants were prepared to reciprocate the administration’s support by delivering on the goals and targets of the government’s transformational agenda.