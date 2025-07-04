Gov Mba Cautions Journalists Against Over-Reliance On AI

Enugu State governor, Peter Mba, has cautioned journalists across the country against over-reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that it could erode creativity and undermine the core values of journalism.

Governor Mbah gave the warning on Friday in a welcome address delivered at a retreat organised by the State House Press Corps (SHPC) in Enugu. He was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Sam Ugwu Chijioke.

“Artificial Intelligence is proof that there is always room to do things better,” the governor said. “But as journalists, you must never become so reliant on AI that it dulls your creativity. That would be a total disservice to your profession.”

Highlighting Enugu’s historical role as a hub for media activities dating back to the pre-independence era, Mbah described the state as one that consistently bridges the gap between rhetoric and action in governance.

“As a bastion of democracy, it is essential that journalists never lose sight of their sacred role—holding leaders accountable and strengthening institutions. The media must remain the conscience of the nation,” he emphasized.

The governor acknowledged the growing relevance of AI in journalism but warned against the temptation to prioritize sensationalism over truth, especially in an era rife with misinformation.

“The pursuit of the big story and the lure of the sensational should never supplant the painstaking search for the truth,” he cautioned. “AI can be deployed for positive transformation, but it must not be allowed to become a tool for spreading deliberate falsehood.”

Commending the choice of the retreat’s theme, ‘Artificial Intelligence Utilization for Effective Journalism’, Governor Mbah noted that AI is not just a concept of the future but a current reality influencing daily life in subtle but significant ways.

“Even without realizing it, we use AI tools in everyday activities—from navigation apps like Google Maps to internet searches,” he said. “Its influence is as transformative today as the steam engine was during the Industrial Revolution.”

He urged journalists and media practitioners not to view AI as a threat but as an enabler to work smarter and more efficiently.

Highlighting how his administration has embraced technology, Mbah disclosed that the state has deployed AI-powered surveillance systems to enhance security and emergency response across Enugu.

“This facility offers round-the-clock coverage of our streets and neighbourhoods, helping us to prevent crime and respond swiftly to emergencies,” he said.

The governor also noted that AI has been integrated into the state’s education reform through the Smart Schools project, now present in all 260 wards of the state.

“Our Smart Schools are designed to transform students from passive learners into creative innovators who are proficient with modern technological tools,” he said. “The results so far have been mind-blowing.”

He added that significant progress has also been made in overhauling the state’s road and transportation infrastructure, proving that political will and visionary leadership can drive meaningful change.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the State House Press Corps, Emmanuel Anule, thanked the governor for hosting the retreat and commended his administration’s rapid strides in education, security, infrastructure, and economic development.

“As journalists working in a highly sensitive environment, we see training and continuous retraining as essential to enhancing our skills and ability to serve the public effectively,” Anule stated.