Gov Makinde Loses Brother, Sunday Makinde

On Friday, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde announced the passing of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

Announcing the tragic news, Governor Makinde in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the deceased died on Friday, January 24 at the age of 65.

According to the statement, a brother of the deceased, who is also the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of the Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, announced the passing in a message.

The statement quoted Olumuyiwa Makinde as saying, “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025,”

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20am today, Friday 24th January 2025.

“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grand children.”

