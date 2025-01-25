Share

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State will on Tuesday, January 28 inaugurate the Governing Councils of six state-owned tertiary institutions.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Saturday and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

According to him, the initiative aligns with Governor Lawal’s “Rescue agenda” to improve education standards.

It would be recalled that the councils were constituted in October 2024 based on recommendations from visitation panels that examined the institutions’ conditions.

The event, which marks a significant step in revitalizing education in Zamfara, will also feature a two-day retreat designed to orient council members on their responsibilities, legal frameworks, and best practices for managing the institutions.

READ ALSO:

The retreat, running from Tuesday to Wednesday, will be facilitated by a team of experts led by Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, a former Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The subsequent adoption of a white paper on these recommendations represents a first in Zamfara’s history since its creation in 1996.

“This move underscores Governor Lawal’s commitment to ensuring effective management of tertiary institutions and addressing the challenges facing education in the state,” Nakwada stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: