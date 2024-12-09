Gov Lawal Swears In New Commissioner, Reshuffles Cabinet

Share

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has reshuffled his cabinet and assigned a portfolio to the newly sworn-in commissioner.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris disclosed that the governor made a minor cabinet reshuffle in the portfolios of commissioners.

The Governor who chaired the Zamfara State Executive Council reiterated that he has carefully assessed the skills, abilities, and performance of all senior government officials which led to the minor reshuffling of the cabinet.

During the swearing-in, Governor Lawal stressed that Kaura’s selection to represent Kaura Namoda Local Government Area in the cabinet was informed by his competent service to his community and the state in general.

“His appointment is an affirmation of this Administration’s resolve to continue tapping from the pool of available capacity and the fountain of knowledge and experiences of our committed citizens to fast-track the delivery of democratic dividends and deliver on our rescue agenda to the good people of Zamfara State.

“I urge the new Commissioner to rededicate himself to serving the people. As a central member of the rescue mission, I do not doubt that he will give his best for the benefit of all.” the Governor stated.

