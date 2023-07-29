Gov Lawal Seeks Help To Revamp Zamfara Educational Sector, Says Performance Is Poor

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has expressed regret over the state of the education system in the state.

Governor Lawal made this known on Saturday while calling on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for assistance to reposition the education sector in order to advance the state.

In a press statement issued in Abuja by the Fund, the Governor said Zamfara is not doing too well in education, hence, the need to support the state.

Speaking further, Governor Lawal claimed that security and education were the cornerstones of his campaign, but that he was constrained by a lack of funding to solve these issues.

The statement partly reads, “As you are all aware, Zamfara is a small state facing the challenge of insecurity, most importantly in the area of education. If you check all the statistics, you will agree with me that Zamfara is not doing too well and therefore we need to be encouraged

“It is a known fact that without education, we will not be able to achieve anything and we will continue to be backward,” the governor said.

“Bearing in mind the financial resources of the state, I have a limitation, and this is the place the help will come from, ES (Executive Secretary) I am here, Zamfara needs help. I know you are doing very well but you can do better.”

The governor praised TETFund for its numerous initiatives across the nation’s higher education institutions.

Sonny Echono, the head of the TETFund, responded by congratulating the governor on his victory in the March 18 governorship election.

Zamfara is rich in resources, and Echono noted that TETFund was very encouraged by the governor’s zeal for human capital development. Echono also stressed the importance of utilising the state’s potential for educational advancement.

On the request by the governor, the Executive Secretary said TETFund had already made provision on the issue of security as it affects public tertiary educational institutions.

“The number of institutions in Zamfara, the number one challenge they face over the years, especially in the last few years is the issue of insecurity.

“We did make some plans for most of the institutions because this year under our intervention we made provision for security infrastructure.

“We have harnessed the requests from the institutions, in fact, we started with one of them but we have about three that we believe we will be able to do something about in the next couple of weeks and we will be able to make allocations in that regard.

“We will also make other interventions based on the approved guidelines that we already have while those that will not come this year, we will prioritise them for the next disbursement cycle,” Echono said.