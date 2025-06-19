Gov Lawal Says PDP Crisis Goes Beyond Atiku, Blames Ego Clashes Among Party Members

Share

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has stated that the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not solely centered on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, but rather a broader internal conflict fueled by individual egos and power struggles among party stakeholders.

Speaking during a media parley with journalists in Gusau on Wednesday, Governor Lawal addressed the turmoil that has continued to trouble the main opposition party.

He emphasized that the PDP’s internal discord is not about one person, but a collective issue stemming from personal ambitions and unresolved differences.

READ ALSO:

“Everybody has their own issue; it’s not just about Atiku Abubakar. It’s beyond him,” Lawal stated.

“It’s an internal problem within the PDP, and we are making conscious efforts to address it. I think it’s about people’s egos — everybody, no exception.”

Governor Lawal’s comments come amid growing speculation and accusations that external forces, including President Bola Tinubu, may be influencing the crisis to destabilize the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, the Zamfara governor dismissed such claims, asserting that the roots of the problem lie within the party itself.

In a candid admission when asked if he considered himself part of the crisis, Lawal responded affirmatively,“Yes.”

On the subject of Nigeria’s democratic process, Governor Lawal expressed optimism, saying credible elections are still possible despite current systemic flaws. Citing his own electoral victory as a case study, he remarked:

“I will say yes because I experienced it. With all the powerful people and the might of the Federal Government, I still won.

It was a free and fair election. That’s how I became the first elected PDP governor in Zamfara State. So yes, it can happen again — it’s only a matter of time.”

Governor Lawal’s remarks underscore the broader efforts by the PDP leadership to reconcile aggrieved factions and reposition the party for a stronger showing in the 2027 elections.

The party, which has faced waves of internal disputes since the 2023 general elections, is now focusing on unity and strategic reorganization.

Share