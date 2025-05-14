Gov Lawal Pledges Total Rehabilitation Of PHC’s

Share

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has expressed his administration’s commitments towards improving the healthcare services delivery in the state.

Lawal made the declaration during a visit to Primary Health Care (PHC) Kwatarkwashi under Bungudu Local Government Area where he promised total renovation, equipping and providing water supply.

The Governor further informed that, since the inception of his administration, he has been working to upgrade healthcare facilities, equip them with modern equipment, and train healthcare professionals.

The PHC center in KwatarKwashi is expected to benefit from the Governor’s initiatives, which aim to enhance access to quality healthcare services for the local community.

“Remember, we are committed to prioritizing healthcare and improving the wellbeing of our good people, the reason we declared State of Emergency on Health Sector in the state.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, has commended Governor Lawal for prioritizing the health sector in the state.

“I assure you that very soon, people from outside the state will be coming to zamfara to access healthcare services,” Dr Nafisa said.

Commenting, the Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Husaini Yakubu Anka, thanked the present administration for unwavering support which encompasses total upgrade of numerous facilities as well as making Health services accessible to common man in the state.

