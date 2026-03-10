Gov Lawal Joining APC, Demonstration Of Collective Efforts – Shinkafi

Former governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has described the decision by the state governor, Dauda Lawal, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a demonstration of collective efforts aimed at advancing the welfare of the people of Zamfara State.

Governor Lawal joined the ruling party on Monday shortly after the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2025.

Shinkafi, a chieftain of the APC, said the party is “a broad platform that accommodates leaders and stakeholders who are genuinely committed to good governance, peace and sustainable development.”

He called on party members, supporters and the people of Zamfara State to work with the governor in the spirit of unity and progress for the benefit of the state and the nation at large.

The former candidate reaffirmed his continued commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, development and democratic consolidation in Zamfara State, and expressed confidence that the APC will win upcoming elections in Zamfara State.

He urged party members to set aside their political differences and work for the growth of the party in the state.

Shinkafi further enjoined eligible citizens to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to vote in the 2027 general elections.