Gov Lawal Faces Backlash Over Rally Amid Banditry Attacks In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has come under intense public criticism following his decision to organize a political rally in Gusau, despite recent deadly banditry attacks across multiple local government areas in the state.

The move has sparked outrage among community leaders, civil society groups, and concerned citizens who accuse the governor of insensitivity and misplaced priorities.

Chairman of the Zamfara Progressive Elders Group, Alhaji Mustafa Aliyu Kaura, expressed deep disappointment over what he described as the governor’s failure to show empathy toward rural communities currently reeling from relentless bandit attacks in Bukkuyum, Maru, Zurmi, Shinkafi, and Tsafe.

“In the face of daily killings and displacement, the people expected words of comfort, solidarity, and a concrete action plan—not a political rally,” Kaura stated. He further criticized the governor’s absence from the state during critical moments, noting that the rally was organized while Governor Lawal was on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

In the past two months alone, banditry has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands, with over 245,000 people now living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps across six local government areas. Despite this humanitarian crisis, critics say the governor has remained largely silent and inactive.

The deployment of state security personnel to escort political supporters to the rally in Gusau has also drawn sharp criticism, with many arguing that these resources would have been better used in combating the growing insecurity in rural communities.

“This display of extravagance amidst widespread hunger and poverty is a slap in the face of suffering citizens,” said a local human rights activist, who asked not to be named. “People are living in fear, many have no homes, no access to clean water, and barely any food. Yet millions are being spent on political fanfare.”

The governor’s sponsorship of a hajj pilgrimage for himself and his entourage, immediately followed by a four-hour rally, has been described by critics as tone-deaf and disconnected from the realities on the ground.

Political observers and civil society organizations are now calling on Governor Lawal to redirect his administration’s focus toward addressing the state’s dire security and humanitarian challenges.

“The governor must rise to the occasion. Governance is not about optics, it’s about action—especially in times of crisis,” said Alhaji Kaura. “The people of Zamfara are calling for security, access to basic needs, and a return to normalcy, not publicity stunts.”

With insecurity, food scarcity, water shortages, and poverty gripping the state, the message from citizens is clear: Zamfara needs leadership grounded in empathy, urgency, and strategic action.

