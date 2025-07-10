Gov Lawal Distributes 98 Trucks Of Fertilizer To Farmers

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs for the 2025 wet season and commissioned the new Fadama House at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking at the event, the governor disclosed that 98 trucks of fertilizer were launched for onward distribution to farmers. Other agricultural inputs include 34,800 kg of rice seeds, 80,000 kg of maize seeds, 23,740 liters of herbicides, 11,735 liters of insecticides, and 23,470 sachets of seed dressing chemicals.

Governor Lawal emphasized that the distribution of these inputs, provided free of charge, reflects his administration’s commitment to transforming Zamfara through sustainable agriculture and rural development.

“Agriculture remains the lifeblood of our state’s economy. It is not just a sector—it is the very identity of our people. Over 85% of our population relies on agriculture for survival. It is our duty, and indeed our moral obligation, to support and empower them,” he said.

The governor said his administration has embraced the slogan “Farming is Our Pride” and is implementing an Agricultural Transformation Plan tailored to the state’s needs and aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.

Despite challenges posed by climate change and the late onset of the rainy season, he noted that the government remains focused, proactively supporting farmers with tools and resources to boost productivity.

He also highlighted the administration’s inclusive vision that prioritizes support for women, youth, and persons with special needs as agents of agricultural transformation. The fertilizer distribution process has been digitized to prevent diversion and ensure transparency.

The governor assured that the state is confronting farmers’ challenges, including limited access to inputs and financing, post-harvest losses, and climate-related issues, through a value-chain approach that promotes mechanization, strengthens extension services, and creates market access.

Addressing beneficiaries, he warned that the inputs are not for sale but are tools of productivity and long-term investment.

“It is my privilege to formally flag off the 2025 Wet Season Farm Inputs Distribution, which will benefit 59,205 smallholder farmers across our state,” he declared.