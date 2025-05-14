Gov Lawal Distributes 140 Vehicles To Security Agencies

Share

In a renewed effort to combat banditry and other forms of criminal activity, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has officially distributed 140 operational vehicles to various security agencies operating within the state.

The initiative, which underscores the administration’s commitment to security, was flagged off during a ceremony in Gusau, the state capital.

The event also featured the commissioning of 50 new buses under the newly launched Zamfara Mass Transit Scheme, aimed at improving public transportation within and beyond the state.

Present at the occasion was the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, along with top government officials and representatives of security agencies.

In his address, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s strategic and proactive approach to bolstering the operational capacity of security agencies.

“Providing security agencies with operational vehicles will significantly improve their mobility, enhance response time, and strengthen their effectiveness in combating crime and maintaining law and order,” he stated.

“This event today is a continuation of our unwavering commitment to supporting the security architecture in Zamfara State. We remain resolute in deploying every available resource to restore peace, ensure safety, and protect lives and property in every part of our state.”

The fleet of 140 vehicles includes double-cabin pickup trucks and Buffalo vehicles, all aimed at enhancing the efficiency and rapid response capabilities of security personnel.

Governor Lawal also highlighted the establishment of the state-owned Community Protection Guards, a localized security outfit designed to complement federal agencies through community engagement and intelligence sharing.

“Our goal is to work together in securing our communities by involving local actors, sharing experiences, and reinforcing a collective approach to territorial safety,” the governor said.

In addition to the security initiative, the governor unveiled 50 brand-new mass transit buses intended to transform the state’s commercial transportation landscape.

“This intervention is part of our broader initiative to ease the movement of people and goods, both within Zamfara and for those traveling beyond the state. The new system features real-time fleet monitoring and customer-centric services, including free Wi-Fi on all buses, aimed at improving the commuting experience and curbing revenue leakages.”

Governor Lawal concluded his remarks with a solemn tribute to the state’s fallen security personnel.

“We honor the courage and sacrifice of our fallen heroes who gave their lives to protect our state. Their bravery and service will never be forgotten, and their families will remain in our thoughts and support.”

The dual commissioning of security vehicles and transit buses is seen as a major step in addressing both security and infrastructure challenges in Zamfara State, signaling Governor Lawal’s intent to match policy with practical action on the ground.

