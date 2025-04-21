Share

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has debunked the news suggesting he is planning to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the rumours on Monday in a post shared on his verified Facebook and accounts, the governor reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, describing himself as a committed and bonafide member of the party.

He wrote, “I am Dauda Lawal, a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Disregard the fake news from detractors determined to distract us from the RESCUE MISSION we have embarked on.”

READ ALSO:

Governor Lawal emphasized that his primary focus remains on fulfilling the mandate entrusted to him by the people of Zamfara State, rather than engaging in political distractions.

His statement comes amid growing speculation in political circles and on social media platforms, suggesting he was considering a switch to the APC claims the governor has now publicly dismissed.

Share