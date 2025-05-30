Gov Lawal Celebrates Improved Security In Zamfara

Share

Governor Dauda Lawal has declared significant progress in the security situation across Zamfara State, as he led a “Walk for Peace” in Gusau to mark the second anniversary of his administration.

The peace walk, organized by the state government, brought together thousands of participants from various walks of life in a show of unity and resolve against criminality. The event commenced at the Government House and proceeded through major roads to Freedom Square, in the heart of the state capital.

Addressing the large crowd, Governor Lawal emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring and sustaining peace in Zamfara.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities, particularly banditry, which has long plagued the region.

“Today, we all come out in thousands to march for peace, to make the world know that Zamfara has significantly improved in terms of security,” Governor Lawal said.

“My administration has invested significant efforts and resources into empowering troops, gathering intelligence, and forging strong partnerships to restore peace.”

According to the governor, formerly volatile areas in the state have now become stable and safe. He noted that roads once deemed dangerous are now open to commuters and daily economic activities have resumed without fear.

“You can see how freely people move about their daily activities and how joyfully they come together in large numbers to walk for peace,” he added.

“This clearly indicates that our people are peaceful and desire peace. It also demonstrates that the people understand and appreciate what the state government is doing to promote peace.”

The symbolic walk, attended by senior government officials, security personnel, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and residents, aimed to foster unity and encourage continued community support in the fight against insecurity.

Governor Lawal concluded his remarks by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to building a secure, united, and prosperous Zamfara.

