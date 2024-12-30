Gov. Lawal Approves 13th Month Salary For Zamfara Workers

Share

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the payment of a 13th-month salary to the State civil and public servants.

The approval was communicated in a circular issued on Saturday, December 28, 2024, by the Zamfara State Head of Service.

The 13th month salary is the second of its kind in Zamfara State’s history, with the first being paid by Lawal’s administration last December.

Zamfara civil and public servants, including retirees, will receive a bonus of 30% of their basic salary as the 13th month’s salary.

This initiative acknowledges the dedication and hard work of the Zamfara workforce by providing them with extra financial support during the holiday season.

The 13th-month salary payment, according to the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, is one of several ideas to empower workers and foster economic growth in Zamfara State.

To fulfil its promises, the government has cleared over N10 billion in gratuities owed over the past 11 years, approved a minimum wage of N70,000, and ensured workers’ salaries were paid on time.

