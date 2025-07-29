Gov Lawal Appoints New Emir Of Gusau Emirate

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, on Monday, approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello as the new Emir and Sarkin Katsina of Gusau Emirate.

New Telegraph reports that Alhaji Abdulkadir ascends the throne as the 16th Emir of the Gusau Emirate Council, following the passing of his father, His Royal Highness Ibrahim Bello, who died on 25th July 2025, after a decade of dedicated and dignified reign.

Speaking on the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, stated that the appointment was made based on the traditional recommendation of the Gusau Emirate kingmakers, by established customs and relevant laws.

The new Emir, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, is the eldest son of the late monarch and, until his appointment, held the revered traditional title of Bunun Gusau.

Governor Lawal, while congratulating the new Emir, urged him to uphold the noble legacy of his forefathers, especially as a direct descendant of Malam Sambo Dan Ashafa.

He further called on the Emir to be a beacon of unity, peace, and development, promoting harmonious coexistence across the Gusau Emirate and beyond.