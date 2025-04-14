Zamfara Airport To Be Completed In Four Month – Gov Lawal

Share

On Monday, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal announced that the state’s airport is nearing completion and is expected to be operational within the next four months.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, Lawal emphasised the importance of the airport in addressing one of the state’s accessibility.

The governor pointed out the difficulties investors face when attempting to reach Zamfara, noting that the long and perilous journey from Abuja, which takes up to seven hours by road, often deters potential investors from coming to the state.

Lawal stated that this development will be instrumental in overcoming some of the security challenges that have plagued the state in recent years, particularly with road travel.

The governor also pointed out that improvements have been made on roads to make travel within the state safer.

He said, “With all these issues, there’s no meaningful investor that would drive from Abuja for example, all the way to Zamfara by road, spending seven hours. That’s what I do whenever I come to Abuja or going back to Zamfara. You think it’s something that any investor would do? With all the challenges of insecurity?

“Of course, you need to open up the state. And open up the state means you need to have an airport.

“I am happy to tell you that the airport is near completion. Within the next three to four months, you’ll be able to fly into Zamfara State, and that is the beginning of good things because the state now is accessible.

“All these issues of insecurity here and there, people travelling by road, fear of being attacked, it will become history.

“When I took over, you cannot travel 200 meters in Gusau capital on a good road. Whenever it rains, everywhere is flooded, go and see now, what we have done in that regard. That also creates employment because it brings about business activities”.

