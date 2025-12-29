Gov Inuwa Yahaya Signs N617.95bn 2026 Budget Into Law

…Says Gombe Will Continue to Lead with Action

…Gombe Takes the Lead, Appropriates N12bn for Northern Security Fund

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, giving the force of law for the implementation of the N617.95 billion “Budget of Consolidation.”

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Gombe, followed the formal presentation of the Appropriation Bill as passed by members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo.

The 2026 budget makes provision for N189 billion as recurrent expenditure, accounting for 21.6 per cent, while N428.5 billion, representing 69.4 per cent, is devoted to capital projects, further reinforcing the administration’s focus on infrastructure, service delivery and long-term growth.

Governor Yahaya had initially presented a N535.69 billion budget proposal to the House.

After a legislative review, the Assembly approved an upward adjustment of over N82 billion, bringing the total budget size to N617.95 billion.

A key feature of the budget is the allocation of N12 billion for regional security funds, translating to a N1 billion monthly contribution, in line with resolutions of the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

The move places Gombe State at the forefront of collective efforts by northern states to confront insecurity through practical and sustained funding.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property, the completion of ongoing legacy projects, and the delivery of people-focused development across both urban and rural communities.

He explained that the 2026 budget prioritises critical sectors such as health, education, social investment, environmental protection, mineral resources development, and includes a special allocation for the Gombe State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (GSCPWD).

“This administration remains fully committed to responding to the needs and aspirations of our people with a budget that is realistic, responsible and centred on the citizen,” the Governor said.

Reflecting on his administration’s record, Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that no sector of the state’s economy has been neglected since he assumed office.

“In the history of Gombe State, no government has touched the lives of the people across so many sectors like this one. From health and education to infrastructure and social support, the impact is visible,” he stated.

He thanked the House of Assembly for what he described as a thoughtful and people-oriented review of the budget, assuring that the government would maintain the fiscal discipline it is known for.

According to him, budget implementation under his leadership has consistently exceeded 70 per cent.

The Governor also commended the lawmakers for their unity and seriousness during the budget process, describing their full attendance at the presentation of the estimates as a strong sign of mutual respect and cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for their continued support to Gombe State through various development programmes, while appealing for even more interventions in the year ahead.

“We started with work. We are still working. And by the grace of God, we will end with more work,” he said.

Earlier, Speaker Abubakar Luggerewo, said the lawmakers were at the Government House to formally present the 2026 Appropriation Bill for the Governor’s assent.

He disclosed that the House received the budget proposal on 13 November 2025, subjected it to detailed scrutiny, and held an extended session of the Appropriation Committee in Calabar, Cross River State, to enrich the document with additional inputs, leading to modest upward adjustments.

The Speaker praised Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the numerous development projects across the state, particularly in the health, education and other key sectors.

He recalled that a recent health summit organized by the state government drew experts from across the world, most of whom acknowledged Gombe State’s steady progress in healthcare delivery.

Hon. Luggerewo said the Assembly’s adjustments to the budget were made in good faith and in the best interest of the people.

He also appreciated the Governor for ensuring healthy working relationship among the arms of government and for providing the legislature with vehicles and other logistics that have improved their efficiency.