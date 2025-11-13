Gov Inuwa Yahaya Presents N535.69b Budget To Gombe Assembly

…Capital Expenditure Takes Lion’s Share at 69.34%

…As Education, Health, Works Get Top Priority in Capital Spending

…Speaker Pledges Speedy Passage of Appropriation Bill

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has presented a sum of N535,691,983 billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Gombe State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Presenting the fiscal document before the lawmakers, Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that 164.25 billion Naira (30.66%) is allocated for recurrent expenditure, while 371.44 billion Naira (69.34%) is earmarked for capital projects, underscoring his government’s focus on long-term investment and infrastructure-driven growth.

The budget, christened the “Budget of Consolidation,” is designed to consolidate recent gains and sustain the state’s steady development trajectory and ensure that the state’s fiscal policies translate directly into tangible and lasting improvements in the lives of citizens.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed that the 2026 budget would be funded through multiple revenue streams, including: Internally Generated Revenue, statutory allocation, government share of VAT and other FAAC Receipts.

Highlighting the sectoral priorities, the Governor stated that the economic growth and social development received the largest share of the budget, with over 269 billion Naira allocated to drive investments in key productive areas.

The Works, Housing & Transport subsector leads with 135.9 billion Naira, water, environment & Forest resources were allocated 88.4 billion Naira, while Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Cooperatives received 20.57 billion Naira.

In the Social Sector, 80 billion Naira was earmarked to strengthen human capital development, where Education and Higher Education received 31.9 billion Naira and 17.5 billion Naira, respectively.

The Health sector got 25.9 billion Naira, reflecting the government’s sustained investment in accessible and quality healthcare delivery.

General Administration is taking N19.63 billion, and the Law and Justice Sector allotted N2.17 billion, Land Administration, N6.46 billion, and Trade, Industry and Tourism, N4.02 billion.

While Youth and Sports Development, N3.33 billion; Women Affairs and Social Development, N1.28 billion; and Information and Culture, N10.38 billion.

Describing the 2026 fiscal estimates as a continuation of his administration’s legacy of good governance, Governor Inuwa Yahaya called on the Assembly to scrutinise and enrich the proposal with their legislative inputs.

“The task before us is to give our people a budget that truly reflects their hopes and secures their future,” he stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the 2026 Budget of Consolidation represents his administration’s determination to keep Gombe on an irreversible path of growth and good governance as it enters its final phase.

“The 2026 Budget is strategically aligned with both our Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM) and the broader national economic landscape.

“It is a budget that prioritises the pressing needs of our people while firmly anchoring our development trajectory on the pillars of sustainability, equity, and inclusive growth. It reflects our commitment to harnessing our tremendous potentials in order to propel Gombe State towards a more prosperous and secure future”.

Reflecting on the broader economic context, the Governor said the ongoing national reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation, are beginning to yield tangible results.

“We are witnessing a steadying Naira, lower inflationary pressures, and increased federation inflows as signs of recovery,” he noted.

“As the economic tide turns, we foresee a period of accelerated growth and prosperity for both Gombe State and Nigeria at large. I urge our citizens to remain patient and confident”, the governor added.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Abubakar Luggerewo commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his administration’s consistency in upholding fiscal discipline, transparency and prudence in public finance management.

“Your Excellency, we assure you that we will do the needful in good time to allow you to execute policies, programmes and projects that will better the lives of our constituents,” the Speaker pledged.

He assured of timely consideration and speedy passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Rt. Hon. Luggerewo also expressed satisfaction with the state’s fiscal performance, noting that the 2025 budget achieved over 60% performance by September, and commended the government’s record in infrastructure, healthcare, education, industrialisation, and urban renewal.

“We will continue to support policies and initiatives that sustain peace, promote economic growth and improve the living standards of our people,” the Speaker noted.

In the previous year, the Inuwa-led administration budgeted over 369.9 billion Naira, which was later revised upward to 451.6 billion Naira following higher-than-expected revenue inflows and has so far achieved a remarkable implementation rate.