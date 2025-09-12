Gov Inuwa Yahaya Mourns Death Of Govt House Official, Brother In Auto Crash

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Miss Abiyatu Joshua, a Chief Admin Officer in the Directorate of Research and Documentation at the Government House, Gombe, who, along with her brother Alfa, a Youth Corps member, died in a motor accident along Kaltungo- Gombe road.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Miss Abiyatu as a promising young lady, a hardworking and humble staff member, and a dutiful individual whose loss is deeply painful.

He also noted that the late Alfa was a disciplined young man, whose exemplary conduct at his place of primary assignment at the Gombe State Transport Service reflected great promise.

The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies to their elder sister, Amina Joshua, and mother, who sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also condoled with the entire family, colleagues and the Ture Pandi community in Kaltungo LGA, praying God Almighty to repose the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery for the injured.

As announced by the family, the funeral rites for Miss Abiyatu and her brother Alfa will take place tomorrow, Saturday, 13th September 2025, at Ture Pandi in Kaltungo Local Government Area.