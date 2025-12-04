Gov Inuwa Yahaya Meets World Bank Delegation On Early Years Devt

Gombe State Governor and Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has held a meeting with a high-level World Bank delegation led by the Country Director, Mr Mathew Verghis, on the sidelines of the Northern States Governors’ Forum meeting in Kaduna.

The World Bank delegation had earlier delivered a comprehensive presentation titled “Country Partnership Priorities and the Early Years Opportunity” before the Northern Governors.

The presentation focused on strengthening collaboration with subnational governments to advance human capital development, scale investment in early childhood programmes, and accelerate socio-economic progress across Northern Nigeria.

The World Bank Country Director, Dr Mathew Verghi, said the governors that states hold the largest delivery responsibility and therefore pointed out that the consultations were part of a deliberate, evidence-first process to build a nationally coherent and state-responsive early years platform grounded in local realities and multisectoral priorities.

“Nigeria’s early years agenda is expected to form a core component of broader human capital efforts being advanced under the national economic council’s human capital development framework”.

The first two thousand days refer to the period from conception to approximately age five, which is critically important for a child’s long-term development. During this phase, a child’s brain and body undergo rapid development, making adequate nutrition, healthcare, stimulation and foundational learning interventions crucial for lifelong health, learning and productivity.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, whose administration has consistently placed human capital development at the centre of Gombe State’s reform agenda, emphasised the importance of sustained partnerships in addressing the challenges facing children, women and vulnerable populations, particularly in areas such as nutrition, early childhood education, social protection, and community health.

The consensus of the Governors during the meeting was that investing in the first two thousand days early days of children is the most important investment they can make if they want peace, productivity and a stronger northern economy.

The World Bank team comprised Mr Mathew Verghis, Country Director; Ms Ritgak Tilley-Gyado, Team Lead for the Stunting and Early Years Programme; Mr Taimur Samad, Operations Manager; and Ms Tina George, Lead Social Protection Specialist.