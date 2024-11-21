Gov Inuwa Yahaya Meets NNPCL GMD, Mele Kyari

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday paid a visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, was a continuation of several ones the Governor has had with the NNPCL leadership, both in his capacity as Governor of Gombe State and as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, in his quest to ensure that Gombe State remains a vital player in Nigeria’s energy and economic system.

The Governor is also leveraging the strategic position of Gombe State as a hub for oil and gas activities in the North, particularly with the Kolmani Integrated Development Project and other energy-related investments.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has always shown commitment to promoting partnerships with key stakeholders like the NNPCL and other national and international entities towards creating sustainable economic opportunities for the people of Gombe State, the North East and the Northern region.

