Gov. Inuwa Yahaya Maps Out Plans To Fast-Track Livestock Infrastructure Drive

…As Gombe Secures Additional Feedlots, Milk Centres, Others

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has restated his commitment to unlocking the vast livestock potential of Gombe State as a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation and food security.

The governor stated this while receiving the National Project Coordinator (NPC) of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, Malam Sanusi Abubakar, who was in Gombe for a two-day technical mission to assess project implementation and engage key stakeholders.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described L-PRES as a strategic partner in progress, commending the project for its numerous interventions that have positively impacted the state’s livestock sector.

He particularly expressed appreciation for the recent approval of a state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital by the L-PRES National Office, describing it as a major boost to his administration’s livestock transformation agenda.

In his remarks, Malam Sanusi Abubakar lauded the governor’s visionary leadership and policy direction, particularly the establishment of the 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone, which he described as a potential hub for agribusiness, animal health services, and livestock innovation in Nigeria.

The NPC further applauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the 144,000-hectare Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve, stressing its significance in promoting ranching, reducing nomadic migration and mitigating associated environmental challenges.

“We have observed the remarkable work done by your administration in providing water access to the Wawa-Zange Reserve, addressing a long-standing challenge that has impeded livestock productivity for years,” Malam Sanusi noted.

“L-PRES is ready to complement these efforts with additional investments such as feedlots, milk collection centres, access roads, and other infrastructure to support sustainable livestock development,” he added.

On the Private Veterinary Practice (PVP) Programme, the NPC commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s approval and proactive stance in embracing the initiative. He highlighted that Gombe is among only four states selected nationwide to pilot the programme.

The national coordinator revealed that, based on the state’s performance and demonstrated readiness, the National L-PRES Office awarded Gombe the right to host a Modern Veterinary Hospital.

The facility, when completed, will support the Ultramodern Abattoir, International Livestock Market, and serve as a centre for veterinary diagnostics, surveillance, and disease research, enhancing both animal health systems and productivity across the region.

He also appealed to Governor Inuwa, in his capacity as Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, to champion broader collaboration with L-PRES in order to modernize the livestock sector across the North; a region where millions rely on livestock for their livelihood.

Earlier while inspecting the ongoing construction of the Gombe Ultramodern Abattoir, the NPC expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, as well as the contractor’s commitment to timely delivery.