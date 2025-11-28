Gov Inuwa Yahaya In Bauchi For Sheikh Dahiru’s Funeral Prayer

Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has arrived in Bauchi for the funeral prayer of the revered Islamic scholar and global spiritual leader of the Tijjaniyya movement, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the renowned cleric passed away on Thursday, November 27, at the age of 98 years.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya joins thousands of mourners, disciplesand admirers from across Nigeria and beyond who have converged on Bauchi to honour the life and legacy of the iconic cleric.

According to a press statement issued by the Governor’s Director-General of Press Affairs, Governor Inuwa arrived at the event at noon.