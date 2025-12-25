Gov Inuwa Yahaya Condoles Kano Govt Over Death Of Two Lawmakers

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of two serving members of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues in the Northern States Governors’ Forum, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kano State, particularly Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the leadership and members of the Kano State House of Assembly, as well as the families, colleagues and constituents of the deceased lawmakers.

He described the deaths of the two legislators as a painful loss not only to Kano State but to democratic governance, noting that both men served their constituencies, state and the nation with commitment, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Gombe State Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus and give their families, colleagues and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear these huge losses.